The List: Most Popular Vehicles

Considering this week is our annual automotive issue, we thought we'd check with the good folks at Car and Driver to find out what we Americans most like to drive.

Surprisingly, the list isn't all trucks and SUVs. We apparently really like sedans, too.

Ford F-series Chevrolet Silverado Ram Pickup Toyota RAV4 Nissan Rogue Toyota Camry 7. Honda CR-V Honda Civic Toyota Corolla Honda Accord

How does this list compare to the rest of world? According to Forbes, the five best-selling vehicles worldwide are:

Toyota Corolla Honda Civic Volkswagen Golf Toyota RAV4 Honda CR-V

So, as you can see, we're not that much different from the rest of world, other than our love for all things pickup.