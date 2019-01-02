The List: New Year's Resolutions By The Numbers

It's that time of year again when people make all sorts of resolutions in an effort to make the new year better than the last.

The top three resolutions are to lose weight, to get more organized, and the spend less while saving more money.

But how good at we are making (and keeping) our resolutions?

Percent of Americans who usually make New Year's Resolutions: 45%

Percent of Americans who infrequently make New Year's Resolutions: 17%

Percent of Americans who absolutely never make New Year's Resolutions: 38%

Percent of people who are successful in achieving their resolution: 8%

Percent who have infrequent success: 49%

Percent who never succeed and fail on their resolution each year: 24%

But whether or not you make (or keep) your resolutions, we wish you a safe and happy new year