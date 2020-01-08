The List: Random Facts About Winter

Random Facts About Winter

The holidays are over, the days are shorter, the weather is colder. Yep, it’s winter time.

So while you’re bundling up and longing for the long gone days of summer, here are few winter facts to keep your friends and co-workers entertained.

While it seems counterintuitive, Earth is actually closest to the sun in winter.

Chionophobia is the persistent fear of snow, especially becoming trapped by snow.

Every winter, at least one septillion (that’s 1 followed by 24 zeros) snow crystals fall from the sky.

The average snowflake falls at about 3 mph.

One inch of snow will produce just less than 1/10 of an inch of water when melted.

A single snowstorm can drop 39 million tons of snow.

All snowflakes have 6 sides.

Most babies are conceived during winter.

So chug that coffee or sip that hot chocolate (your preference) and remember in only a few months we’ll be lamenting the hot weather once again.