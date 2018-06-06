The List: Random Facts

It's been a while since we've put together one of our little list columns, and as such, we decided to pass along a bunch of random facts that have been sitting around the office, gathering dust.

5% of Canadians don’t know the first 7 words of the Canadian anthem, but know the first 9 of the American anthem.

A telephone signal travels a 100,000 miles per second.

The average person has over 1,460 dreams a year.

There are 31,622,400 seconds in a leap year.

One in every 4 Americans has appeared on television. Just not all at once, of course.

A quarter has 119 grooves on its edge. A dime has one less groove.

Every 45 seconds, a house catches on fire in the U.S.

Right now, this very second, 70% of the people driving on U.S. highways are speeding.

A ‘jiffy’ is an actual unit of time for 1/100th of a second.

Over 2,500 left handed people a year are killed from using products made for right handed people.

So now go and regale your co-workers your amazing grasp of the trivial and unimportant.

Source: dumbfacts.com