The List: Random Facts

It's been a while since we've put together one of our little list columns, and as such, we decided to pass along a bunch of random facts that have been sitting around the office, gathering dust.

  • 5% of Canadians don’t know the first 7 words of the Canadian anthem, but know the first 9 of the American anthem.
  • A telephone signal travels a 100,000 miles per second.
  • The average person has over 1,460 dreams a year.
  • There are 31,622,400 seconds in a leap year.
  • One in every 4 Americans has appeared on television. Just not all at once, of course.
  • A quarter has 119 grooves on its edge. A dime has one less groove.
  • Every 45 seconds, a house catches on fire in the U.S.
  • Right now, this very second, 70% of the people driving on U.S. highways are speeding.
  • A ‘jiffy’ is an actual unit of time for 1/100th of a second.
  • Over 2,500 left handed people a year are killed from using products made for right handed people.

So now go and regale your co-workers your amazing grasp of the trivial and unimportant. 

Source: dumbfacts.com

