The List: Random Facts
It's been a while since we've put together one of our little list columns, and as such, we decided to pass along a bunch of random facts that have been sitting around the office, gathering dust.
- 5% of Canadians don’t know the first 7 words of the Canadian anthem, but know the first 9 of the American anthem.
- A telephone signal travels a 100,000 miles per second.
- The average person has over 1,460 dreams a year.
- There are 31,622,400 seconds in a leap year.
- One in every 4 Americans has appeared on television. Just not all at once, of course.
- A quarter has 119 grooves on its edge. A dime has one less groove.
- Every 45 seconds, a house catches on fire in the U.S.
- Right now, this very second, 70% of the people driving on U.S. highways are speeding.
- A ‘jiffy’ is an actual unit of time for 1/100th of a second.
- Over 2,500 left handed people a year are killed from using products made for right handed people.
So now go and regale your co-workers your amazing grasp of the trivial and unimportant.
Source: dumbfacts.com