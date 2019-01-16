The List: Random Stats About Coffee

In honor of our annual Coffee Issue, we decided to research some completely random stats about America's second-favorite beverage.

The results—like a good cup of coffee—were a real eye-opener.

  • Total percentage of Americans over the age of 18 who drink coffee everyday: 54%
  • Total percentage of coffee drinkers who prefer their coffee black: 35%
  • Total amount of money spent by importing coffee to U.S. each year: $4 billion
  • Total number of cups of coffee (9 ounces) a coffee drinker consumes daily: 3.1
  • Total average of money spent on coffee each year by coffee drinkers: $164.71
  • Total number of U.S. daily coffee drinkers: 100 million
  • Total percentage of coffee drinkers who claim to need a cup of coffee to start their day: 60%
  • Total amount of money spent yearly on specialty coffee in the U.S.: $18 billion

So sip on these facts while enjoying your next cup of hot joe.

DI 16.03

