The List: Thanksgiving Travel Figures

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year, and whether you’re driving or flying, we’ve got some interesting facts and figures for you to share with folks and impress them with your mastery of all things trivial.

48.5 million: The number of travelers hitting the road around Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

4.27 million: How many people flock into, and out of, airports around the world.

1,720,000: The number of airplane seats, according to Planestats.com, scheduled to fly on Thanksgiving.

60: Percent of improvement in traffic between the Saturday after Thanksgiving and Sunday. If you can white knuckle through one more day of Aunt Shirley, do it.

40: Dollars saved, per trip, by leaving on Thanksgiving, rather than the Wednesday before, per Google Flights.

5: Estimated number of jam-packed traffic hours the day before Thanksgiving. If you MUST make the trip on Wednesday, leave before 2 p.m. or after 7 p.m. Roads during the late afternoon and early evening are likely to dump you into a freak wormhole in the space-time continuum.

Alternatively, you could always host Thanksgiving and have everyone come to you. What’s the worst that could happen?