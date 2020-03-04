The List: The Madness That Is March
The month of March isn’t just about celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, the start of spring, or a rather popular college basketball tournament.
- Under the old Julian calendar, March was the first month of the year.
- March was named for the Latin Martius—aka Mars, the Roman God of war.
- Interestingly enough, almost all major US-NATO led military operations since the invasion of Vietnam have begun in the month of March.
- Because of the NCAA basketball tournament, office productivity is at its lowest this month.
- According to doctors at the Cleveland Clinic, the number of vasectomies surges by 50 percent during the first week of March Madness.
- Aside from St. Patrick’s Day, the other fun holiday is this Friday, March 6th: The Day of The Dude, which encourages participants to honor The Big Lebowski by “takin’er easy all day, man.”
Now get your brackets ready.