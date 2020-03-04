The List: The Madness That Is March

The month of March isn’t just about celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, the start of spring, or a rather popular college basketball tournament.

Under the old Julian calendar, March was the first month of the year.

March was named for the Latin Martius—aka Mars, the Roman God of war.

Interestingly enough, almost all major US-NATO led military operations since the invasion of Vietnam have begun in the month of March.

Because of the NCAA basketball tournament, office productivity is at its lowest this month.

According to doctors at the Cleveland Clinic, the number of vasectomies surges by 50 percent during the first week of March Madness.

Aside from St. Patrick’s Day, the other fun holiday is this Friday, March 6th: The Day of The Dude, which encourages participants to honor The Big Lebowski by “takin’er easy all day, man.”

Now get your brackets ready.