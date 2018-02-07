The List: The Scourge Of The Night

Ask just about anyone if they snore and chances are they’ll say they don’t. Or if they admit to it, they’ll say they don’t do it very loudly or very often.

Fact check: unless you record yourself at night or have someone sleeping next to you, you likely have no idea.

Our friends at the Statistic Brain Research Institute put their nightcaps on and braved the overnight hours in the name of science.

Percent of people age 30 and older who snore: 30%

Percent of people age 40 and older who snore: 40%

Percent of women who snore: 19%

Percent of people who say their partner snores: 59%

Percent of children who snore: 5.6%

Percent of people who snore who also experience sleep apnea: 28%

Average decibel level of a snore: 38 decibels

Basically, lots of us snore. And chances are you do, too.

Source: statisticbrain.com//snoring-statistics/