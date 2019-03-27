The List: The Trees Are Not Our Friends
Spring is here. Which means, one: pollen. And considering the Tennessee Valley is home to the second largest collection of pollen producing plants in the world, chances are you’re allergic to something.
That said, there are probably a few things you didn’t know about pollen. At least until today.
- Pollen travels hundreds of miles.
Yep, ragweed pollen has been tracked over 400 miles away from its origin. Achoo!
- You’re probably not allergic to flowers.
It’s the weeds, grasses, and trees the produce the most annoying pollen. Achoo!
- Pollen seasons are longer than they used to be.
Blame climate change. Really. And yes, it’s real. Achoo!
- Thunderstorms worsen asthma.
While regular rain helps knock down pollen, lightning rips apart mold and pollen cells, making things even worse. Achoo!