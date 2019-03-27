The List: The Trees Are Not Our Friends

Spring is here. Which means, one: pollen. And considering the Tennessee Valley is home to the second largest collection of pollen producing plants in the world, chances are you’re allergic to something.

That said, there are probably a few things you didn’t know about pollen. At least until today.

Pollen travels hundreds of miles.

Yep, ragweed pollen has been tracked over 400 miles away from its origin. Achoo!

You’re probably not allergic to flowers.

It’s the weeds, grasses, and trees the produce the most annoying pollen. Achoo!

Pollen seasons are longer than they used to be.

Blame climate change. Really. And yes, it’s real. Achoo!

Thunderstorms worsen asthma.

While regular rain helps knock down pollen, lightning rips apart mold and pollen cells, making things even worse. Achoo!