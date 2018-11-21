The List: Top 10 Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Top 10 Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Thanksgiving is here, and for many it kind of snuck up on us. That said, it’s our annual to give thanks to stretch pants and loosening of the belts as we chow down on all of our holiday feast favorites.

So, which are the most popular dishes? We asked around our friends, neighbors and co-workers to come up with the definitive non-scientific list of the top ten.

Stuffing Gravy Mashed Potatoes Green Bean Casserole Rolls Mac and Cheese Sweet Potato Casserole Sweet Corn Cornbread Cranberry Sauce

And if you can chow down on all ten, congratulations! Now it’s time to either hit the couch for an extended holiday nap or the gym to...well, we’ll just stick with the couch. It’s easier that way.

Oh, and Brussels Sprouts will never make the list, Ever.