The List: Top Grossing Movie Mayhem

Ever since Avengers: Endgame stormed the multiplex, Marvel’s superhero extravaganza has been breaking sales numbers faster than you can say, “I am Ironman”.

But how successful has the movie really been? Sure, it currently sits at #2 on both the domestic and international box office highest grossing movie charts, but we wanted to know how it stood up when inflation was taken into account.

Here are the top ten movies of all time, adjusted for inflation, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com:

1. Gone with the Wind, $1.82B

2. Star Wars, $1.60B

3. The Sound of Music, $1.28B

4. E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, $1.27B

5. Titanic, $1.22B

6. The Ten Commandments, $1.18B

7. Jaws, $1.15B

8. Doctor Zhivago, $1.12B

9. The Exorcist, $996M

10. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, $982M

For comparison, Avengers: Endgame has made $770M (so far) and currently ranks at #23, just behind The Graduate.

