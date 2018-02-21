The List: We Have A Lot Of Guns



It's well known that Americans own a lot of guns. A whole lot of guns. To find out just how many, we checked in with the Statistic Brain Research Institute to get the actual numbers.

  • Number of Americans who own a gun: 76,000,000
  • Average number of guns owned in a gun-owning household: 8
  • Average number of guns owned in a gun-owning household in 1994: 4.2
  • Number of gun purchase applications in 2015 (last year stats were available): 23,141,970 

But what was most interesting is that the percent of gun ownership has stadily dropped over the past forty years.

  • Gun ownership household percentage in 1977: 51%
  • Gun ownership household percentage in 2016: 31%

To no surprise, though, the demographic that owned the most guns: the conservative Southern white male, over 50, with a high school education or less.

