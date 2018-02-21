The List: We Have A Lot Of Guns

It's well known that Americans own a lot of guns. A whole lot of guns. To find out just how many, we checked in with the Statistic Brain Research Institute to get the actual numbers.

Number of Americans who own a gun: 76,000,000

Average number of guns owned in a gun-owning household: 8

Average number of guns owned in a gun-owning household in 1994: 4.2

Number of gun purchase applications in 2015 (last year stats were available): 23,141,970

But what was most interesting is that the percent of gun ownership has stadily dropped over the past forty years.

Gun ownership household percentage in 1977: 51%

Gun ownership household percentage in 2016: 31%

To no surprise, though, the demographic that owned the most guns: the conservative Southern white male, over 50, with a high school education or less.

Source: statisticbrain.com/gun-ownership-statistics-demographics/