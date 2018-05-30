Win Tickets To Bonnaroo 2018!

by

Want to go to Bonnaroo? We've got your tickets!

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is coming to Manchester, Tennessee beginning next Thursday, June 7 -- and we have free passes to the show!

The Pulse wants to give you and a friend passes to one of the biggest, most exciting and most eclectic music festivals in the country. 

Here's how it works: send us an email to info@chattanoogapulse.com titled "Bonnaroo Giveaway" and tell us why you deserve to go. Be creative. Write a haiku, send your email in Klingon, send us a video of your interpretive dance -- let your imagination run wild. The more creative, the better.

Entries must be received by Noon on Tuesday, June 5. Winners will be contacted that afternoon, so PLEASE include a daytime phone number and email. 

Good luck!

For information about Bonnaroo, go to www.bonnaroo.com

by

DI 15.22

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

June 1, 2018

Saturday

June 2, 2018

Sunday

June 3, 2018

Monday

June 4, 2018

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours