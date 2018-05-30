Win Tickets To Bonnaroo 2018!

Want to go to Bonnaroo? We've got your tickets!

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is coming to Manchester, Tennessee beginning next Thursday, June 7 -- and we have free passes to the show!

The Pulse wants to give you and a friend passes to one of the biggest, most exciting and most eclectic music festivals in the country.

Here's how it works: send us an email to info@chattanoogapulse.com titled "Bonnaroo Giveaway" and tell us why you deserve to go. Be creative. Write a haiku, send your email in Klingon, send us a video of your interpretive dance -- let your imagination run wild. The more creative, the better.

Entries must be received by Noon on Tuesday, June 5. Winners will be contacted that afternoon, so PLEASE include a daytime phone number and email.

Good luck!

For information about Bonnaroo, go to www.bonnaroo.com