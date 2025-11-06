Applications Now Open For River City Company's Emerging Producers Program

With now having ten members who have successfully completed the Emerging Producers program over the past two years, River City Company announces the opening of applications for the third year.

The program is designed to support those who have a vision and the desire to create diverse experiences in downtown Chattanooga.

The Emerging Producers program seeks to support individuals, organizations and artists with two years or less of event management experience.

“Often, we receive calls from people who have fantastic ideas for events in downtown. What they do not understand is the amount of work that goes into ensuring the logistics of the event are planned including permitting, insurance, safety, or working with contractors and vendors”, said River City Company's Dawn Hjelseth. “These aspects are equally important as the type of activities hosted at the event to ensure people have a safe and fun experience.”

"The Emerging Producers Program has been one of the most impactful professional experiences of my career,” said Adam Stone, 2025 Emerging Producer cohort member. “When I was accepted, I was uncertain of what to expect, but I entered the program with an open mind, a commitment to learning, and a determination to make the most of the opportunity. The knowledge, mentorship, and support I received from the River City Company staff were invaluable, particularly during the planning and execution of the Chattanooga Jazz Fest. Even in challenging moments, I consistently felt seen, heard, and supported."

From now until December 1st, applications will be accepted for the program. Representatives of nonprofits, community groups, or an artist, creative, resident, event curator, or entrepreneur with two years or less of event management experience are eligible to apply.

Additional criteria along with the application can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/producers. The top six candidates will be selected by the Emerging Producers Advisory Committee with notification of acceptance in December.

The program will run from January through October 2026 providing in-depth educational workshops, event shadowing experiences, field trips with partner organizations, and mentorship.

Topics that will be covered include:

Concept Creation – taking an idea to reality; creating collaborations – partnership opportunities and alignment; fundraising – creating a budget, grant writing, proposal submissions

Logistics 101 – permits, security and safety measures; marketing and public relations – traditional and grassroots methods to spread the word; vendor and contractor management – achieving a win/win for all; run of show – day of management and production

Metrics and Success Measures – evaluation process; and learn from leaders – panel discussion of best practices and lessons learned over the years.

As the cohort size is smaller, specific times and dates of the meeting sessions will be determined by coordinating the schedule of the members.

For the second half of the program starting in May, each of the cohort members will lead and execute an event in downtown Chattanooga. The other cohort members will support the lead member in producing the event.

The classes, mentorship and event management will be overseen by the staff of River City Company with the support of the Emerging Producers Advisory Committee.

Cohort members will receive a $2500 stipend for their participation in the program along with seed funding for their event concepts.

“We believe that not only is it important to teach the tools to successfully implement an event, but the seed funding is a way to kickstart their idea. The members will have to learn how to fundraise and gain other community support to implement their ideas along with building strong partnerships to make the event a success,” said Hjelseth. “We are beyond grateful for the support from the Lyndhurst Foundation, who is continuing to provide the grant funding for this program for this year. We have seen what the members were able to achieve through the program in the past two years and can’t wait to see what this next cohort will create.”

Important Dates for the Program include:

December 1, 2025 – Applications Close at 5pm

December 19, 2025 – Program Selection Notice Released

January 2026 – October 2026 – Third Cohort Program

The second cohort graduation is set for November 13th at the Waterhouse Pavilion from 5:30pm – 6:30pm. The community is invited to celebrate their accomplishments and to also learn more about the program.

For more information about the program and to apply, please visit rivercitycompany.com/producers