4 Bridges Arts Festival Pleased To Highlight Five Local Emerging Artists

The 4 Bridges Arts Festival Emerging Artist Program gives early-career artists the opportunity to exhibit at one of the nation’s top fine art festivals, including a free booth, mentorship, and marketing support through AVA.

An essential part of Chattanooga’s creative capital, 4BAF will return April 18-19, 2026, for their 25th Anniversary show, and invites everyone to join in celebrating these artists as they take this exciting next step.

2026 Emerging Artists

The Emerging Artist Program is designed to nurture and advance the careers of local talent, by providing exhibition space to individuals who have limited experience showing their work at art festival or in galleries.

This program supports the burgeoning careers of emerging artists by introducing the community to dynamic, new creative perspectives.

The 4 Bridges Arts Festival has cultivated and inspired an appreciation for the visual arts by bringing in artists from around the country to interact with our local community and display and sell their work.

The highly-anticipated 4BAF is a juried art show that attracts visual artists from across the country, and has been ranked in the top 30 fine art festivals in country.

The festival showcases the distinctive talents of 140+ artists and offer $15,000+ in cash awards.

Learn more at avarts.org/about-4baf1.