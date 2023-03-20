4 Bridges Arts Festival Will Return April 21-23 To The First Horizon Pavilion

The Association for Visual Arts announces that the 4 Bridges Arts Festival is returning to the First Horizon Pavilion on the southside of downtown Chattanooga this April.

The 2023 4 Bridges Arts Festival will take place April 22 & 23, 2023. Gates will be open 10am – 5pm both days, and admission is $5 for adults and FREE for children under 18.

We encourage everyone to come enjoy browsing and shopping with artists from around the country, who create beautiful work in a variety of media and price ranges – there’s something for everyone!

2023 marks the 23rd year of the festival, which has been voted as one of the best art festivals in the country by Sunshine Artist magazine (a trade magazine for art festivals) several times.

The Association for Visual Arts is thrilled to bring this event back each year, as the Chattanooga community always shows a high level of support for the independent artists who come to the show.

145 artists will be at the festival this year from 28 states, including over a dozen from the Chattanooga area. The artists will bring work in a variety of media, including painting, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, wood, glass, photography, and much more.

The shopping experience at 4 Bridges is unparalleled, whether you are looking for a new piece for your living room wall, a gift for a friend, or simply a treat for yourself. In addition to the art, there will be a great roster of live musicians playing throughout the weekend, including Luke Simmons, Amber Carrington, Rick Rushing III, the Choo Choo Chorus, and

Amber Fults. And, there will be special activities at the Pavilion for kids, brought in by two local nonprofits, SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop and Art120. To round out the festival experience, there will be a great array of food trucks available, including Clumpie’s Ice Cream and Cart & Seoul Korean Tacos.

Bring the whole family for a great day out in Chattanooga!

A Preview Party will be held on Friday, April 21, for invited sponsors, patrons, and their guests, as well as others who wish to purchase a $100 ticket to support festival operations and AVA’s year-round programs supporting artists in Chattanooga. The Preview Party will be a great way to get a sneak preview and an early opportunity to shop with the festival artists, in a great party atmosphere with catered food and special beer, wine, and cocktails.

Details on the whole festival, as well as how to purchase tickets for the Preview Party, are available on our website at 4bridgesartsfestival.org