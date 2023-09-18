A Call To Artists For A Fearlessly Different Art Show

FACES: The National Craniofacial Association invites artists ages 9 to 109 to create art to submit in the inaugural art show and contest, Fearlessly Different Art Show and Silent Auction.

This year’s theme is “Fearlessly Different, Symbolic Self-Portrait: What makes you, you?” which captures one of FACES’ values, celebrating people’s uniqueness, differences, and individuality.

Contest judges are international artist Miki Boni, HART Gallery founder Ellen Heavilon, and artist and muralist Olivia Reckert. who will select one winner in each of the three age categories, awarding $1,000 total in cash prizes.

The deadline to register is October 12. For the contest information and rules and to register, go to faces-cranio.org/artshow.

Fearlessly Different Art Show and Silent Auction brings the community together to experience an art show exhibiting pieces from regional professional, amateur, and student artists alongside a curated collection of items included in the in-person silent auction.

The event is on November 5 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Bud’s Creative Arts Center. Artists will have an opportunity to sell their artwork with a portion of the sale benefiting FACES. All fees and proceeds from the event will be used to help FACES create miracles for the children and adults that FACES serve.

FACES board member and event chair, Katherine Curtis, encourages community partners to get involved by being an event sponsor. Sponsorships begin at $250 and to learn how to be a part of this inaugural fundraiser go to the event website.

Since 1969, FACES has made craniofacial surgeries possible for children and adults in Chattanooga and throughout the United States by providing financial assistance for travel to out- of-town medical surgery centers helping families who would otherwise be unable to go. FACES is a 501(c) nonprofit headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn. To learn more about FACES’ mission and program services go to www.faces-cranio.org.