"A Sense Of Place" Art Exhibition Comes To The Jewish Cultural Center

Twenty-four artists in all media are exhibiting in the gallery at the Jewish Cultural Center until August 1, 2025.

Work from many local favorites Brent Sanders, Lupina Poi Haney, Mark Issenberg, Howard Kaplan, Ellen Simak and Bob Fazio among others are included.

Works by French artists Theo Tobiasse and Joy Jourdet are among those on loan from local collectors.

“A sense of place is important to each of us. It is how we feel grounded or uplifted," states Ann Treadwell, exhibit curator. "Sometimes a place is a spiritual site, or a place where we sense history. Some places grab us because they are visually exciting or inspiring.”

There is no cost to attend. The gallery is open Monday 9 am to 5 pm and Friday 9 am to 3 pm (or by appointment).

For more information visit www.jewishchattanooga.com or call (423) 493-0270.

Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Jewish Cultural Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.