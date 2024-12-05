Abigail Tulis' “Rooigem” Opening This Friday At Wavelength Space

Wavelength Space would like to invite everyone to join them this Friday, December 6th, from 5-8 for a film screening, hot apple cider, and a special series of drawings and paintings by Chattanooga native, Abigail Tulis.

Rooigem explores themes of belonging, metamorphosis, and creative practice as a form of searching. Rooted in the natural cycles of solitude and seasons, the works in this show reflect an intimate connection to place and the transformative power of paying attention.

Inspired by her time in Rooigem, a magical domain in Belgium, Abigail Tulis invites viewers into a meditative reflection on creativity, heartbreak, and the solace found in nature.

"Painting is, for me, a form of magic, exorcism, and manifestation," Tulis explains. "The works in Rooigem emerged during a singular phase of my life, spent in a place I am blessed to call home. Rooigem is not a destination you find—it is a place that finds you. This body of work reflects my journey through solitude, heartbreak, and healing, surrounded by swans, trees, and flowers that became my companions."

Each day, she painted to soothe a grieving heart.

"Nature, in her feminine splendor, nurtured my soul. I meditated upon the dew suspended on feathers floating on the water’s surface, or sparkling webs spun in the quiet corners of my studio," Tulis adds. "Floating on the water in my little boat, I paid attention—to the world outside, to my inner landscape, and to the cycles of life and loss. Through these paintings, I hope to share a sense of this stillness. Slow down. Breathe. See how the world looks anew when you stop to pay attention."

Rooigem will be available for viewing via appointment through January 18, 2025. Book your appointment at booking.appointy.com