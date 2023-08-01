Acclaimed Artist Benford Stellmacher, Jr. To Host Exhibit At Clear Story Arts

Acclaimed artist and Hampton University graduate, Benford Stellmacher, Jr., is traveling to the Scenic City to showcase his exhibit The Weight of My Faith.

The art exhibit will feature 30 abstract paintings and figurative compositions that are inspired by the scripture, “Faith without works is dead”.

An opening reception will be held on Friday, September 1 from 6 pm – 8 pm at Clear Story Arts located minutes from downtown Chattanooga at 1673 S. Hotzclaw Avenue. The reception is free and the community is invited to attend.

The Weight of My Faith will be on display at Clear Story Arts through September 30. A percentage from all sales will benefit Hampton University Alumni Chattanooga Chapter and local nonprofit, Splash Youth Arts.

Benford Stellmacher, Jr. is a multi-faceted creative who began in his early years drawing graffiti, cartoons, and sketching still figures around the house on any piece of paper he could find. For over 10 years, Stellmacher’s creative tool of choice has been a mouse which he has used to create unique identity solutions through his graphic design business, Authentic DNA Studio, LLC.

In December of 2018, Stellmacher picked up paint brushes and began expressing his creativity in a brand-new medium. Primarily using acrylics, his confidence and conviction in his artwork grew consistently throughout the years, culminating in the establishment of his namesake art company, B.D. Stellmacher, Jr., LLC in 2020.

His artwork, which spans themes of social justice, music, faith, education, and the Black experience in America, has been received with fervor and praised for its messaging, composition, quality, and uniqueness. Stellmacher refers to each of his artistic creations as “conversations”, strategically intending for each piece to act “as an independent catalyst to an internal dialogue with the viewer.” Nearly every day, he is debuting a new “conversation” through canvas that aims to inspire, influence, and impact his audience.

As a proud man of faith, Stellmacher views his canvases as a pulpit, through which the spirit of God has a voice to speak to the hearts of mankind as they behold the textures, patterns, colors and holistic composition of each piece.

To learn more about Artist Benford Stellmacher, Jr. or to view his gallery of artwork, visit www.bdstellmacher.com