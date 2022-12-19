AIM Center Client Art Exhibit To Open At CHI Memorial This Tuesday

The AIM Center is pleased to announce an upcoming exhibit in conjunction with CHI Memorial.

The attendees/participants of the AIM Centers’ programming are adults from all walks of life and backgrounds who are struggling with chronic major mental illness.

The body of artwork on display at CHI Memorial will showcase the versatility and strength of adults who have found art-making to be an integral part of their mental health rehabilitation.

The official unveiling of the exhibit will take place on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. through 11:15 a.m. at the CHI Memorial Glenwood campus, at the intersection of Glenwood and Citco Avenues (4th floor ramp near MICU waiting).

Several AIM Center artists, as well as AIM Center staff will be present for this special event.

The AIM Center offers employment, education, housing, socialization, and wellness opportunities for adults living with serious mental illness. They are non-medical and non-clinical; however, they work with other mental health professionals to provide comprehensive mental health services.

AIM Center has been helping adults in the Chattanooga community lead fulfilling and productive lives while successfully managing their mental health since 1989. Membership is open to people ages 18 and older diagnosed with serious mental illness.

For more information, please visit www.AIMCenterInc.org