Anh Bao Presents “After Dark - V.2” Exploring Chattanooga’s Urbanscape At Night

After Dark V.2, photographer Anh Bao’s September show at the NorthShore's In-Town Gallery, began with his desire to see Chattanooga differently.

This exploration presents photographs of familiar streets, landmarks, and gathering places transformed after sunset.

In the words of Anh Bao, “As darkness engulfs the fading daylight, artificial lights push back against the night, shadows deepen, reflections appear, and familiar places we pass can suddenly feel cinematic, mysterious, or completely unfamiliar.”

Rather than searching for beauty in faraway destinations, After Dark V.2 focuses on what is close to home—the places that shape the community’s routines, memories, and shared sense of place.

After Dark V.2 is an invitation to slow down, look again, and become a tourist in one’s own city. Through these photographs, Anh Bao encourages viewers to rediscover Chattanooga and recognize the unexpected beauty waiting in familiar places — after dark.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit them at www.intowngallery.com.