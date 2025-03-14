Anna Safley Houston's Love Of Glass Part Of Chattanooga History

As we celebrate Women’s History month, we’re shining the spotlight on one woman’s determination to forge her own path, cementing her legacy here in Chattanooga and another working to preserve and restore its history.

Anna Safley Houston was a woman way ahead of her time. She had an entrepreneurial spirit, and a savvy business acumen during a time when women couldn’t vote, weren’t’ allowed to buy property, or have their own bank accounts.

Yet, somehow, she managed to do all those things.

Today, her vast collection of glass, textiles, furniture, and more make up the 15,000 plus items on display at the Houston Museum of Decorative Arts, located in the Bluff View Arts District.

Houston often traveled across the United States, Mexico and Canada acquiring antiquities and collectable items. Reed said Houston had a great eye for art and merchandise and knew what her clients wanted.

“She was born in 1876 so she liked to collect things like that would have been vintage to her from the mid-1850s, 1860s, 1870s, 1880s, and 1890s that was kind of her sweet spot,” Museum Executive Director Pamela Reed said. “She did collect things into the early 1900s, 1920s, and even the 1930s, but she was really looking for things that were antique to her.”

Originally from Arkansas, Houston lived in several states, working a variety of jobs, before making her way to Chattanooga in 1904.

“Here she opened a women's boutique on Main Street where she sold big feathered Victorian hats and she sold women's clothing and accessories,” Reed said.

A few years later Houston closed the store and opened an antique shop on McCallie.

“She would take the Chattanooga Choo Choo and travel all over the US and buy antiques and bring them back to Chattanooga and sell them,” Reed said. One of Houston’s husbands worked for the railroad company.

Unfortunately, Houston had to close the antique store due to the Great Depression.

“She moved up to East Ridge and she built a barn where she moved all of her antiques and she ended up living and working out of this barn until her death in 1951,” Reed said.

Prior to her death, Houston recruited 100 people from the community who helped her form her non-profit in 1940 as her vision of opening a museum started to come to fruition.

Alas, Houston died before the museum opened.

“We opened in 1961,” Reed said. “It was all her idea to start a museum with all her things.”

The items were first housed inside a home known as the Chapin House. But that building was knocked down in the mid -1960s as part of the Hunter Museum expansion.

Reed said the community came together to help the organization secure their current building at 201 High Street.

“That’s where we've been since 1967,” Reed said. “She never lived in the house, but it's from her time period. It's a revival. So, it's the perfect setting for her Victorian collection. And it's the oldest house that still stands in the Bluff View district. It’s the only house up here from the 1800s. Everything else is 1900s and after.”

Reed is somewhat of a pioneer herself, moving from New York City to Chattanooga in 2022 after her husband secured a new job amid the COVID pandemic.

Reed said she was unsure about what her next career move would be. She was still trying to adjust to life in a new city.

“I was googling things to do in Chattanooga and trying to get my bearings and I just went to the museum as a visitor,” she said. “I thought maybe I'll volunteer one day a week just to meet like -minded people.”