Applications Now Open For Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training

Applications are now open for the 2nd Cohort of Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training program, a transformative year-long intensive training opportunity designed to empower working artists to view their creative practice through an entrepreneurial lens.

Led by highly experienced instructors from Chattanooga’s entrepreneurial community, and featuring break-out sessions facilitated by the city's top arts professionals, Periscope is set to be an unparalleled experience for 15 selected artists, artisans, makers, and creative entrepreneurs from all artistic disciplines within the Greater Chattanooga region.

The Periscope program offers an intensive curriculum that explores essential tools for organizing, planning, and sustaining a creative career. Participants will develop individualized business plans, preparing them to elevate their creative endeavors to new heights. The course includes eight consecutive weeks of intensive training followed by six months of one-on-one mentorship, culminating in the Periscope Pitch + Artist Entrepreneur Showcase.

Originally created by the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville in partnership with the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, Metro Arts: Nashville’s Office of Arts + Culture, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Mayor’s Office of Economic & Community Development, Periscope has been empowering artists since its launch in 2014. Celebrating its 10th year in Nashville, the program expanded in 2021 to include rural communities across Tennessee with Periscope: Rural Artist Development.

“The Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training Program has proven to be a game-changer for artists, providing them with the tools and mentorship needed to transform their creative passions into thriving careers,” said James McKissic, President of ArtsBuild. “The impact Periscope CHA has made to the Chattanooga arts community is profound as it has fostered a new generation of artist-entrepreneurs who contribute to the cultural and economic vibrancy of our region. We can’t wait to see the incredible journeys and successes that will emerge from this year’s cohort.”

Periscope is a year-long intensive training opportunity that empowers working artists to see their creative practice through an entrepreneurial lens. Led by highly experienced instructors from within Chattanooga’s entrepreneurial community along with break-out sessions facilitated by Chattanooga top art professionals, Periscope is designed to be a transformative experience for each artist, sparking the moment when their career may really start to take off.

The Periscope CHA program is funded by The Howard Fund via the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, The Nancy Lackey Education Fund, Sankofa Civic Engagement Fund, City of Chattanooga, Office of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, United Way of Greater Chattanooga, and the Benwood Foundation.

Applications for Periscope CHA are now open and will close on August 2. Interested artists are encouraged to apply early, as spots are limited to 15 participants. To learn more about Periscope CHA, attend an informational session on Wednesday, July 17, at 5:30 pm at ArtsBuild, located at 301 E. 11th Street.

For more information or to apply, visit www.artsbuild.com.