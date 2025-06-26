Applications Open For Periscope CHA Artist Entrepreneur Training Program

ArtsBuild is now accepting applications for the 2025/26 cohort of Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training.

This transformative, year-long program is designed to help working artists, artisans, makers, and creative entrepreneurs in the Greater Chattanooga region develop the tools and strategies needed to grow sustainable, successful businesses amd careers.

The application deadline is Friday, August 1, 2025, by 11:59 p.m.

Periscope CHA empowers artists to view their creative practice through an entrepreneurial lens. The program features eight weeks of intensive training led by experienced instructors from Chattanooga’s creative and business communities, followed by six months of individualized mentorship.

Participants will complete the program with a customized business plan and the skills to advance their creative work or business.

The program culminates in a Pitch Night and Entrepreneur Expo sponsored by TVFCU, where participants will present their business plans to the community and potential supporters.

Open to just 15 participants, Periscope CHA welcomes artists of all disciplines. Those selected will gain practical strategies to organize, plan, and sustain a creative career in today’s evolving economy.

To learn more or apply, visit www.artsbuild.com.