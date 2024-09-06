April Flanders’ Impact Zones On View Now At The Hunter Museum

Impact Zones is now on view in the Hunter’s historic mansion stairwell and the east art lounge.

Presented by First Horizon Foundation, the two-part site-specific art installation by North Carolina artist and naturalist April Flanders explores the disruption of the equilibrium in our ecosystems.

Flanders transformed the stairwell leading to the historic mansion with large screenprinted vinyl leaves and seed pods that reference the critically endangered American chestnut tree. The trees have been damaged by blight, inadvertently imported from overseas, which has significantly disrupted the forest ecosystems of Tennessee and the greater American East Coast.

The second part of Flanders’ installation, in the museum’s east art lounge overlooking the Tennessee River, is a study of native and invasive species in our local waterways. Mimicking a river ecosystem with imagery of aquatic plants and animals, the installation examines the relationship between native organisms and the forces that disrupt the natural balance. A hands-on interactive in this space encourages visitors to make their own unique contribution, ensuring that the installation will be in constant flux – just like the ever-changing Tennessee River ecosystem below the museum!

Richard Shaffer, Regional President of East Region at First Horizon Bank, states: “We are thrilled to support Impact Zones, which not only showcases artwork that speaks to the importance of ecology but also enriches our community's cultural landscape. At First Horizon Foundation, we believe in the power of art to inspire, connect, and transform.”

April Flanders, a studio artist whose current body of work focuses on the ramifications of globalization, has work in several public collections, including the Asheville Museum of Science, the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Tucson Museum of Art, and has also been featured in solo and group shows including at the Katzen Museum in Washington, D.C., the Center for the Book Arts in New York, and the Global Print International in Douro, Portugal.

Impact Zones, brought to life by April Flanders, is on display at the Hunter now through August 4, 2025. Visit www.huntermuseum.org to plan your visit today!