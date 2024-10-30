Area 61 Gallery Hosts Featured Artist Rick Sanders On First Friday

Area 61 Gallery hosts a special First Friday event this Friday, November 1st, that includes an exhibition of featured artist Rick Sanders latest work as well as a special fall art sale.

“The Many Faces & Phases of Rick Sanders” is the featured artist show. Rick is an artist and retired educator working professionally since the late seventies. For most of his career, he shares that he can trace his artistic process back to when he was an Art student at the University of South Florida.

His Art History classes piqued his interest in just about every art style, and he wanted to try them all. He was supposed to “develop a study in an artistic inquiry and build upon it in a formative manner’.

He did not. This, of course, drove his professors insane.

Rick's latest show includes new work and some pieces from his most recent collections that show his range and inspirations as an artist. He will be in the gallery to walk guests through this body of work during the opening reception October 4th, from 6-8 pm.

Fall Art Sale

Since the gallery is closing in December with the end of their lease, several of their artists are offering 20% off of select artworks so they can be adopted into art-loving homes rather than returned to their studios or shipped to one of their other galleries.

Don't miss this opportunity to own a beautiful piece of original art at these limited-time, generous prices.

Area 61 Gallery is located at 721 Broad Street (to the left of the Tivoli Theatre in the Maclellan Building). The gallery hosts the work of over 30 local professional artists and craftsman and advocates for art as a sustainable career.

Regular gallery hours are Thursday through Monday 12 noon to 6 pm. Learn more online at area61gallery.com