Area 61 Gallery Hosts Their Final First Friday Open House With Jamie Barks Exhibition

First Friday December will be a little extra at Area 61 Gallery, as they host a celebration of their many years serving the Chattanooga arts community and selling the works of so many gifted local artists since they first opened their doors in 2009.

Each of their artists will be in the gallery to mix and mingle with loyal gallery fans, collectors and guests. Come meet them, learn about their process and how to continue being a part of their artistic career.

They are also opening a new featured artist show: "Painting the Emotions of Nature" by Jaime Barks. Jaime's work is heavily inspired by her time spent camping, backpacking and hiking ... real places, but interpreted in a dream-like state. Each piece conveys the emotional experience of being in nature, rather than just its physical appearance.

Jaime is as vibrant as her work, so don't miss this opportunity to meet her during the opening reception from 6-8 pm Friday, December 6th.

And since their gallery is closing in December with the end of their lease, several of their artists are offering 20% off of select artworks so they can be adopted into art-loving homes rather than returned to their studios or shipped to their galleries in other cities. Don't miss this opportunity to own a beautiful piece of original art at these limited-time, generous prices.

In case you missed their announcement earlier in the year, or maybe just found out, Area 61 Gallery will close at the end of the year when their lease ends. Sadly, they are not relocating, it is the end of the Area 61 era.

"Please continue to support our local artists throughout the month of December. They are always creating, so new work arrives with sales regularly," said gallery co-owner Keeli Crewe. "Many of them have gallery representation in other art-loving cities or maintain a robust schedule of juried art shows and festivals nationwide. With this talented and highly credentialed group of artists, you are bound to find the perfect piece, or pieces, for your home or office."

Area 61 Gallery is located at 721 Broad Street (to the left of the Tivoli Theatre in the Maclellan Building). The gallery hosts the work of over 30 local professional artists and craftsman and advocates for art as a sustainable career.

Regular gallery hours are Thursday through Monday 12 noon to 6 pm. Learn more online at area61gallery.com