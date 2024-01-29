Area 61 Gallery's February First Friday Finds The Perfect Pairing: Groundhog Day & Surrealism

Southern Winters can be a bit surreal, so Area 61 Gallery asked Jet Smith to be their featured artist for February & March to reframe the tone.

You are invited to meet Jet and other gallery artists during the First Friday February Open House, this February 2nd from 6-8 pm.

Jet specializes in a unique extension of surrealistic imagery intricately tied to computer graphics and dreamscapes. He delves into the core components of his art — perspective, form, and composition — to cultivate a distinctive, instantly recognizable artistic vocabulary.

With passion and diligence, he navigates the interplay between the familiar and dreamlike, weaving resonant elements from both waking reality and the dreamer's world.

Though the February First Friday coincides with Groundhog Day, the space is never on constant replay, there are many new pieces to browse and shop. Your winter will be brighter whether Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow or not.

Also, the month of February is last call for the availability of Linda Coulter's dreamy, soft landscapes in pastels in the gallery. Since Linda moved south from the shores of New Jersey, she's been embracing her new southern home (as seen in her works) and new art career opportunities of the region.

Linda has experienced great response and sales of her work at juried art shows and festivals in the southeast and beyond. She has several spring shows on her calendar and plans to pursue more of these arts events.

We love Linda’s eye for beauty wherever she goes and how she captures its ethereal elements. Please take the opportunity during February's First Friday open house to visit with Linda's work. She'll be in the gallery after 7 pm that night, if you haven't met her yet. And if you can’t stop thinking about any of her pieces, stop by during gallery hours before February 29th to add to your collection.