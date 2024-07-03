Arrowknot Studios' Katie Aronat Is The Featured Artist At ClearStory Arts

July’s Featured Artist is Arrowknot Studios' Katie Aronat, of Studio 13. Katie is a Chattanooga based abstract artist, primarily creating cut-out style artworks.

With a degree in Design | Media Arts, Katie spent 5 years doing graphic design and motion graphics before pivoting to Project Management.

To stay creative, she worked on passion projects over the years, most involving a die cutting machine. After discovering her artist hero, Sophie Tea, in London, she was inspired to make her own art.

In 2022, she picked up a paint brush for the first time, creating abstract paintings that played with color. Her design background and experience with the cutting machine eventually converged into her first cut-out artwork experiment in January 2023.

This was only the beginning as Aronat enthusiastically continued down this path exploring how overlapping material silhouettes create dimension. Katie will be giving away a mini mirror heart from her Self-Love Affirmations collection to a lucky guest who visits all of the open studios.

Last month’s ELSEWHERE opening reception was a phenomenal success. If you missed it, have no fear: the full show and all its 130+ artworks will still be up this First Friday. Come check it out.

ClearStory Arts is home to the famous monthly art Mini Market, featuring five new guest artists each month with booths set up to display and sell their work.

July’s guest artists include:

K Anne Designs -- Kerri Besse creates hand made greeting cards, gift tags, & wall art. She also sells small batches of vintage textiles.

Michael Lardizabal -- creates original characters, prints, and paintings to help people relive that anime feeling they get from watching incredible works like Spirited Away, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and more.

Henry Green Art -- Henry Green is a multimedia artist whose main focus is realistic portrayals of illustrative ideas.

Fox And Fish Printing -- Alex Birghenthal of Fox and Fish Printing makes amazing prints and more.

Anh Bao Tran-Le -- Shell Hunt is a Chattanooga based artist and interior designer. She takes her love of quirk, color and emotion and translates those elements through mixed media into animal imagery.

ClearStory Arts is located at 1673 South Holtzclaw Ave. Learn more about the gallery at clearstoryarts.com