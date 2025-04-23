Art 120 Announces We Make 2025: A Celebration of Creativity & Innovation

Art 120, a vibrant organization dedicated to fostering artistic talent and creative expression in our community, is excited to announce the return of its beloved event, We Make.

On Saturday, May 3rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Chattanooga Green will transform into a lively hub of creativity, overlooking the beautiful Tennessee River. This year’s event promises to be more than just a showcase – it’s a full-scale celebration of the incredible artistic spirit of our beloved city..

We Make is a one-of-a-kind festival designed to ignite the imagination of art lovers, students, and families alike. Expect a dynamic blend of artistic performances, jaw-dropping visual art exhibits, and hands-on activities that will leave attendees inspired and engaged.

The heart of the event lies in celebrating the next generation of artistic visionaries. From talented student performances and awe-inspiring artwork to imaginative crafts and mouthwatering international cuisine, We Make is an event for all the senses.

Over $1,600 in cash awards will be presented to honor student talent across multiple categories, including 2D and 3D art, live performances, UpCycle fashion, and the highly coveted Golden Gnome Award – a $500 cash prize for the most creative wheeled contraption designed by a local student or school. We Make is all about nurturing and amplifying young creative voices in Hamilton County.

"As Albert Einstein said, ‘Imagination is more important than knowledge,’ and we’re proud to give our students a platform to showcase their brilliance,” said Kate Warren, Executive Director of Art 120. “Chattanooga is overflowing with artistic energy, and We Make is the perfect celebration of that. We invite everyone to come and enjoy this incredible display of talent and creativity.”

But that’s not all – We Make 2025 will also feature whimsical art cars, interactive activities for all ages, and the chance to connect with local artists and makers. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or looking for a fun, free family event in Chattanooga, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

At its core, Art 120 is a community-driven organization that uses the power of art to promote self-expression, cultural enrichment, and connection. Events like We Make allow Art 120 to continue its mission of creating inclusive spaces where artistic talent can thrive and be celebrated.

And this year, We Make even gives you the chance to pick up a unique gift for Mom – just in time for Mother’s Day!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 3rd, and get ready to join us for a day of creativity, inspiration, and fun. Don’t miss out on what’s sure to be one of this year’s most exciting events in Chattanooga.

For more details, registration information, and updates on the event, please visit www.art120.org. We can't wait to see you there! Special thanks to our friends at the Tennessee Arts Commission, ArtsBuild, The Lyndhurst Foundation, City of Chattanooga Department of Parks and Outdoors, Rock City, Songbirds Foundation, and the Hamilton County Department of Education.