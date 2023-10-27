Art Installation At Chattanooga Airport Features New Local & Regional Artists

CHA ART SPACE, a modular exhibit space that currently resides in the ticketing area of the Chattanooga Airport, presents a new juried show entitled ETC.

The installation, curated by local artist Carrie Pendergrass, features the work of 24 local and regional artists.

ETC. is the first themeless art show to be hosted by CHA ART SPACE and features a variety of art approaches in media, style, theme and price.

“All of the pieces are for sale, and proceeds will benefit both the artists and the continued operation of CHA ART SPACE to offer free public art exhibits in the future. We hope that viewers will consider purchasing original artwork as gifts in the coming months,” said Pendergrass.

Artists featured in ETC. include Jan Burleson, Brett Callero, Janika Carney, Woodson Carpenter, Beth Daigle, Darcie Denton, Alan Finch, Clay Hardwick, Lisa Houser, Sandy Hullander, Faye Ives, Nekeidria Lee, Amanda Rae Long, Claude Mason, Heath Montgomery, Ruth Pearl, Carrie Pendergrass, Rick Rushing, Jessie Beaumont Schmid, Alex Scoggins, Lisa Strok, April Van Brundt, Elena Wyatt and Kristopher Young.

The exhibit is available to view now through January 2024. ETC. is the eighth art installation since CHA ART SPACE’s debut in 2021.

For more information, please visit www.sewntothesea.com/cha-art-space