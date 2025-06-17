Artist Austin Neal Center's "Off Center" Solo Exhibition Comes To Gallery 1401

Gallery 1401 is proud to present Off Center, a solo exhibition of new works by Chattanooga artist Austin Neal Center.

Known for his layered paintings and sculptural ceramics, Austin creates work that feels deeply personal, textural, and full of movement, color, and life, inviting viewers into moments of reflection, tension, and transformation.

Combining handmade materials, gestural abstraction, and clay forms shaped by fire and hand, Austin’s work bridges tradition and experimentation.

His practice is grounded in years of making art, from studying painting and ceramics in Florence, Italy to creating and teaching art in New York City to building a life of art back in his hometown of Chattanooga.

Austin’s art has found homes in both private and public collections, and his Tree of Life project centered on unity and resilience, has been installed in cities around the world. He also helps care for Chattanooga’s cultural legacy in his role as the city's Public Art Collection Specialist.

Off Center is a celebration of process, imperfection, and the beauty of things slightly askew. It’s a show full of inspiration, offering work that speaks to the heart as much as the eye.

Join us for two opportunities to experience the exhibition and meet the artist:

Opening Reception: Friday, June 20, 5–8 PM

Artist Brunch: Sunday, June 22, 12–4 PM

A closing reception and artist talk will be held in late July—details to follow.

For more information, visit www.austincenterstudio.com and www.gallery1401.com.