Artist Emily Boyd’s New Work “Greater Than The Sum Of Its Parts” Coming To Area 61 Gallery

Local artist Emily Boyd will debut her new body of work – “The Mini Collection” – at Area 61 Gallery during an opening reception and artist talk Friday, November 17th from 6-9 pm.

This series features “Greater Than the Sum of Its Parts, Vol. 1”, a painting installation that celebrates the magic and power of individual pieces coming together to create a meaningful whole.

Emily is an abstract watercolor painter who has a healthy attraction to intricate and detailed pattern work. Though, this is her first solo featured artist show in a gallery in her hometown, she has won awards and loyal collectors in cities along the east coast and Indianapolis, IN where she was invited to participate in juried art shows and festivals. Her pieces have been purchased by buyers all over the world via her online and social media presence.

Area 61 Gallery owner, Keeli Crewe, says, “I just love Emily’s precision and creative use of light and color within her unique process. We hope to expand her reach to our local and visiting collectors with The Mini Collection as these small works of art make wonderful thoughtful gifts and for our out-of-town guests, are convenient to carry-on-the-plane.”

Emily adds, “I love how approachable art is in bite-sized pieces. And I appreciate how deliberate we must be as artists to convey precisely what we wish to in a confined amount of space.”

Another note regarding Emily’s eye for beauty, she is a founding family member of Chattanooga’s OddStory Brewing. She was key in developing their craft-beer-loving community and brand “Drink Ours, Tell Yours” and is responsible for the elegant and inviting interior design for both locations.

Chattanooga is invited to celebrate and support Emily’s artistic vision in her hometown at the opening reception Friday, November 17th – drop in anytime between 6-9 pm. But if you arrive by 6:30 pm, you’ll be able to hear Emily’s “Artist Talk” about her process and creative influences.

The pieces in this series work well displayed as a cohesive gallery wall or purchased individually are strong enough to stand alone. The Mini Collection will be on display and available for purchase through the end of the year.