Arts Week 2025: Celebrating Hamilton County’s Vibrant Art Scene

Get ready for a week of creativity and community spirit as ArtsBuild is thrilled to announce Arts Week 2025, happening the week of April 21 to April 26.

This annual celebration shines a spotlight on our local arts scene, bringing people together to enjoy everything from gallery shows to live performances.

It’s all about advocating for arts funding and support, raising awareness of how the arts make our lives better, and showcasing the incredible talent right here in our backyard.

And it’s not just about feel-good vibes - the arts pack a serious economic punch. Hamilton County’s non-profit arts sector pumps nearly $200 million into the local economy every year, supporting thousands of jobs and fueling everything from tourism to small businesses. It’s proof that our creative community isn’t just a cultural treasure; it’s a powerhouse keeping our region thriving.

“The arts are fundamental to our community’s identity and prosperity," explains ArtsBuild President James McKissic. "They enrich our lives, spark creativity, and lift our spirits every day. Arts Week is our chance to honor the hard work of our local artists and arts organizations while inviting everyone to soak in the joy they bring to Hamilton County.”

Local arts groups are invited to join in by submitting events for a big, community-wide calendar—think of it as the ultimate guide to what’s happening that week.

Want to get involved? Head over to artsbuild.com/artsweek for details and to sign up.

Whether you’re an artist, an arts lover, or just curious, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.