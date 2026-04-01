Arts Week Will Highlight The Cultural, Social, And Economic Power Of The Arts

ArtsBuild and their Community Arts Partners are proud to announce Arts Week 2026, taking place from April 13-19, 2026.

This week-long celebration highlights how the arts and culture sector acts as an economic catalyst that generates jobs and tax revenue, a workforce developer that fosters innovation, and a social anchor that builds safer, more connected communities.

Throughout the week, ArtsBuild and community art organizations will engage with local leaders and the public to demonstrate that the arts are an essential utility for a thriving Chattanooga and Hamilton County.

A Week of Community Celebration

During Arts Week, the community has a variety of ways to engage with the arts, from theater performances to workshops and music to networking.

ArtsBuild has a comprehensive Community Arts Calendar online featuring over 35 events happening during and around Arts Week from organizations that include: Art to Empower, AVA’s 4 Bridges Arts Festival, Chattanooga Ballet, Chattanooga Clarinet Choir, Chattanooga Symphony & Opera, Chattanooga Theatre Centre, Creative Discovery Museum, EPB, First Baptist Church, Houston Museum of Decorative Art, Hunter Museum of American Art, Jericho Brass Band, Lookout Comedy, Make Music Day, The Pop-Up Project, Post Script Pizza Party, Redbud, SPLASH Arts, Soundcorps, Stoveworks, UTC’s Challenger STEM Learning Center, UTC Institute for Contemporary Arts, Woven Roots Fiber Studio, WUTC 88.1, and WTCI PBS.

To see the full calendar, visit artsbuild.com/events.

A Week of Advocacy and Connection

Each year, arts and culture organizations in Chattanooga and Hamilton County contribute over $190 million in local revenue, support a workforce of over 3,000 people, and serve over 14,000 students through the Imagine! program. To support this work, ArtsBuild is hosting several events to celebrate and advocate for our arts and culture sector:

“The impact of arts and culture goes far beyond beauty and entertainment. Locally, we can see the outcomes every day in our schools, communities and workplaces,” says Christina Sacco, ArtsBuild’s Arts Impact Coordinator. “When we fund the arts, we aren't just buying paintings or theater tickets; we are investing in the infrastructure of a vibrant, resilient Chattanooga/Hamilton County.”