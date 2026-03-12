ArtsBuild Now Accepting Applications For 2026 Opportunity Fellows Program

ArtsBuild is accepting applications for the 2026 Opportunity Fellows Program now through March 24, 2026.

The program bridges the gap between academic study and professional careers by placing college students and recent college graduates in paid, part-time positions with nonprofit arts and culture organizations that contribute almost $200 million to our local economy and employ more than 3,000 people.

Fellows will receive $17.50 per hour for up to 35 hours per week throughout the 10-week program duration.

Select organizations in the arts and culture sector provide the fellows with a progressive workforce development experience that builds digital literacy skills. Fellows receive in-person work opportunities and training, as well as assistance in creating a summary report of their experience.

Through the program, young professionals gain experience in arts administration, gallery management, community engagement, and more.

Program Highlights

Professional Growth: Gain hands-on experience, workforce development and digital literacy training, and build a professional network within the local arts industry.

Financial Support: Earn a living wage while learning and gaining experience in the arts sector.

Community Impact: Contribute to the sustainability and growth of Chattanooga’s arts and culture nonprofits.

“The Opportunity Fellows program is more than just a seasonal job; it’s about investing in the future of our city’s creative economy,” says ArtsBuild’s Programs and Grants Coordinator Brianna Jones.

Interested candidates can access the application directly using this Google Form.

The ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellows program is made possible by generous support from Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development; City of Chattanooga’s Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy; and the Nancy Lackey Community Education Fund.