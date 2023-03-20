ArtsBuild And Cempa Partner To Bring Health Info To The Local Arts Sector

For the first time ever, ArtsBuild and Cempa have teamed up to offer a pop up health screening fair for the local arts community.

As a partnership between the two organizations, in addition to Stove Works, the City of Chattanooga, CHI Memorial, and Volunteers in Medicine, the Arts + Health Pop Up will take place on Thursday, April 6 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Stove Works, a nonprofit organization that exhibits contemporary art and hosts residencies for local, national, and international artists.

Stove Works is located at 1250 E. 13th St. in Chattanooga. Free health screenings and information will be provided including blood pressure and glucose screenings, Hepatitis C testing, HIV testing, insurance information, PrEP navigation, and connections to primary care resources. There will also be food trucks, a DJ, and gift bags for giveaways.

The goal of Cempa’s mobile clinic program is to help remove healthcare barriers by bringing resources directly to the community. While it is often used for rural health outreach, Cempa is committed to providing greater access to treatment and links to care to maintain health and wellness for communities in Chattanooga also.

Health and well-being, both individually and for communities, is about being able to flourish and grow. In both arenas, the arts have played a strong role, leading to better care, cost savings, and an increased quality of life. ArtsBuild, whose mission is to build a stronger community through the arts, is excited to collaborate with committed local organizations to help bring screenings and health insurance navigation to the local arts sector.

According to results from the 2022 Chattanooga Music Census administered by Sound Music Cities, a provider of music ecosystem studies and music census works, in conjunction with local partners, 41% of respondents cited health and wellness concerns. Also, findings indicate that respondents have a current need but struggle to afford dental and vision insurance (21%), health insurance premiums (19%), healthcare (16%), nutritious food (12%), and prescription drugs (9%).

“We often hear that access to healthcare and insurance are challenges for the local arts community, so we hope that this type of event will help connect artists and arts organizations to primary care options, screenings and health education," says ArtsBuild President James McKissic.

The event organizers hope to host another Arts + Health Screening Pop Up Event this fall in East Chattanooga at RISE Chattanooga. Anyone, not just people within the arts community, is welcome to drop by and take advantage of the services at the event and to tour Stove Works.

Please register in advance for the event: https://forms.gle/ZWumirKNtrqqMdyt6