ArtsBuild Announces Grant Opportunities For Local Artists And Organizations

ArtsBuild is pleased to announce the launch of its 2026 grant opportunities, designed to support creative work, expand access to the arts, and strengthen cultural engagement throughout Chattanooga and Hamilton County.

ArtsBuild anticipates awarding almost $200,000 in project support to artists and arts organizations in 2026. These programs reflect ArtsBuild’s ongoing mission of building stronger communities through the arts.

Funding for ArtsBuild grant programs is generously provided by individual donors, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), and contributors to ArtsBuild’s annual campaign.

Their support makes it possible for ArtsBuild to uplift artists, arts organizations, and community groups whose work expands cultural access for all residents. Grants rolling out in 2025 include:

Community Cultural Connections (CCC)

The Community Cultural Connections grant program supports projects that expand access to arts and culture for underserved populations across Hamilton County by engaging new audiences, broadening local creative offerings, strengthening community unity, and demonstrating the economic impact of the arts.

United We Create: America 250

United We Create: America 250 invites artists and organizations to develop innovative, inclusive projects that commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary by creatively exploring themes of democracy, identity, cultural heritage, and the diverse American experience.

Artists Work in Partnership

The Artists Work in Partnership grant program funds new artistic work created through collaborations between local artists and nonprofit organizations, supporting projects that are jointly developed to deepen creative and community impact.

All specific timelines, eligibility details, and application instructions will be shared during an upcoming public Zoom Grant Information Session on December 16 at 10:00 a.m. The session recording will be posted afterward on ArtsBuild’s YouTube channel.

Zoom Registration link: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/69Lp2UIWRku2-8yITTNZug

For more information about ArtsBuild and its grant programs, visit www.artsbuild.com.