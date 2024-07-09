ArtsBuild Announces 2nd Annual InterMission Celebration Of The Arts

ArtsBuild is excited to announce its second annual "Celebration of the Arts in Chattanooga" event, titled InterMission.

This special evening of celebration will take place on Wednesday, September 25 from 5:30 pm to 8 pm at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre

At InterMission, ArtsBuild will celebrate 55 years of the arts' impact on the Chattanooga and Hamilton County communities and recognize those who have made significant contributions to the arts.

The evening will feature an elevated arts experience for guests and will also include a program to honor and spotlight the recipients of the 2024 Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award.

This year’s distinguished recipients are:

Cam Busch -- Founder of Art Therapy Consults, Exhibiting Artist and Photographer

Rita Lorraine Hubbard -- Retired Educator, Author, and Editor

Butch and Norma “Butch” Mills -- Community Philanthropists and Passionate Advocates for the Arts

Anna Baker Van Cura -- Founding Director of Ballet Tennessee

The event chairs of the 2nd Annual InterMission are Monica and Adam Kinsey and Alison and Alan Lebovitz. These community leaders are not only passionate about the arts but also integrate them into their daily lives. They will play a crucial role in coordinating this year's anniversary celebration, ensuring it will be one unforgettable event.

Tickets to InterMission are $155 each and can be purchased online at artsbuild.com/intermission or by calling (423) 756-2787.