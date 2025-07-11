Artsbuild Announces Grant Opportunities For Hamilton County Artists, Nonprofits

ArtsBuild is excited to announce three grant opportunities designed to uplift emerging and established artists and nonprofit organizations serving residents in Hamilton County.

With support from ArtsBuild individual donors, the City of Chattanooga, local foundations, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Tennessee Arts Commission, these grant programs underscores ArtsBuild’s ongoing commitment of advancing equity, expanding access, and strengthening communities through the arts.

ACCESS & OPPORTUNITY GRANT

This grant seeks to fund projects that increase access to arts and culture created by diverse artists who are reflective of the Hamilton County community.

The goals of the program include:

Supporting both emerging and established artists from underrepresented backgrounds

Creating access to resources for artists who have been historically underfunded

Broadening the types of artists supported in the community

Promoting equitable distribution of funding and capacity-building resources

Funding: Up to $5,000

Eligibility:

Emerging or established artists who are veterans, 18 or older, and living in Hamilton County.

Artists whose work engages veterans and/or their families.

ARTISTS WORK GRANT

This grant provides project funding to individual artists or groups of artists to create artworks that culminate in an exhibit or performance within Hamilton County. Artists may collaborate with nonprofit arts and community organizations.

The goals of this program are to:

Support public performances or exhibitions that are free and open to the community.

Animate public spaces and enhance the creative identity of Hamilton County.

Engage underserved populations through shared artistic experiences.

Strengthen the local creative economy through project-related spending.

Funding: Up to $5,000

Eligibility:

Individual artists or groups of artists residing in or adjacent to Hamilton County.

Projects must take place within Hamilton County.

Nonprofits must apply in partnership with a lead artist.

COMMUNITY CULTURAL CONNECTIONS (CCC) GRANT

The Community Cultural Connections (CCC) Grant is focused on making arts and culture more accessible to underserved populations in Hamilton County — particularly those underrepresented by geography, ethnicity, age, or disability.

This initiative encourages inclusive engagement through:

New and diverse arts experiences

Community-building and unity through the arts

Economic impact through local arts and culture projects

Funding: Up to $2,000

Eligibility:

Nonprofit organizations 501(c)(3) with an active Unique Entity ID

All projects must take place in Hamilton County

“These grant opportunities reflect ArtsBuild’s mission to build a stronger communities through the arts,” said Melissa Astin, Director of Grants & Community Engagement. “We are honored to help amplify the voices of local artists and organizations whose work brings people together and reflects Hamilton County’s rich diversity.”

Applications for all three grants are now open.

For more information, visit ArtsBuild grantmaking page at www.artsbuild.org or contact Melissa Astin at (423) 777-4214.