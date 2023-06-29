Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training Works To Strengthen The Local Creative Economy

ArtsBuild is accepting applications for the inaugural cohort of Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training, a business development intensive that empowers working artists from multiple disciplines to see their creative practice through an entrepreneurial lens.

In the recent Chattanooga Music Census, 80% of the local musicians surveyed expressed the need for help with small business startup and business management skills. Artists want to learn how to grow their business skills and often need help knowing where to turn to secure assistance and training. Although Chattanooga has a thriving entrepreneurial support system, the arts (performing arts, fine craft, music, dance, literary arts, and the visual arts) are often overlooked in service provision.

Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training is a program created by the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville and initially conceived in partnership with the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, Metro Arts: Nashville’s Office of Arts + Culture, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Mayor’s Office of Economic & Community Development.

Launched in 2014, Periscope is now in its 10th year in Nashville, and in 2021, expanded to rural communities across Tennessee with Periscope: Rural Artist Development. The inaugural Chattanooga cohort for Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training in Chattanooga will be the third iteration of this high-impact curriculum for creatives.

Periscope CHA provides tools and resources to artists from all disciplines, helping them to organize, plan, and sustain a creative career to develop an individualized business model based on their creative output. Each cohort will comprise diverse artists, artisans, makers, and creative entrepreneurs of varying artistic genres.

With workshops led by highly experienced instructors from Chattanooga’s entrepreneurial community and breakout sessions facilitated by some of our region's top arts professionals, Periscope CHA will be a transformative experience for each artist, sparking the moment when their career will start to take off.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville to launch Periscope CHA for the creative sector in Chattanooga,” said James McKissic, President of ArtsBuild. "This program will add to ArtsBuild's robust suite of initiatives that strengthen Chattanooga's creative sector."

“It is essential for creatives to have the knowledge and skills to navigate a quickly and constantly evolving business world artfully. They already possess the talent and the dedication to their craft, and it is evident that Periscope CHA empowers them with the tools necessary to become successful artist entrepreneurs,” added Jill McMillan Palm, Executive Director of the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville.

ArtsBuild will host an in-person information session on Thursday, August 3 at ArtsBuild (located at 301 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, TN 37403) at 5:30 p.m. The session will provide more information about the program, the application process, and important dates. Staff will be available to answer questions from potential applicants.

For more information on Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training, visit artsbuild.com/programs. ArtsBuild also accepts nominations for the program. If you know an artist with entrepreneurial spirit and potential for business success, complete the brief nomination form on the website.

Nominations and applications for the 2023-2024 cohort will be accepted from Friday, June 30 until Friday, August 18, 2023. For questions, contact periscope@artsbuild.com.

Periscope CHA is spearheaded by ArtsBuild, with support from the City of Chattanooga Office of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Nancy Lackey Community Education Fund, Sankofa Civic Engagement Organization, Benwood Foundation, United Way of Greater Chattanooga, Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville, and Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union.

In addition, the program cost is kept low by generous individual donations to ArtsBuild. If you would like to donate, visit artsbuild.com/donate.