ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of The 2025 Grants For Individual Artists

ArtsBuild is excited to announce the nine local artists selected to receive 2025 Grants for Individual Artists.

Congratulations to Amanda Eskew, Anne LaVoie, Dominique Pruitt, Jeron Devonte, Reginald Clack, Robby Stockwell, Alex Scoggins, Angel Pelligrino, and William Johnson.

Since its inception in 2021, the program has awarded nearly $250,000 in total to 33 artists based in Chattanooga and Hamilton County. This round of grants focused on supporting Hamilton County artists living with disabilities.

Grants were available in three categories: Artist Works, Equipment, and Professional Development. This initiative is made possible by generous contributions from individual donors, the City of Chattanooga, the Lyndhurst Foundation, and the Benwood Foundation.

Looking ahead, ArtsBuild is actively fundraising for an additional round of grants in 2025, with a dedicated outreach focus on supporting artists who are veterans. It is a key priority for ArtsBuild to ensure that our funding, programs, and community engagement reflect the diverse demographics of the region we serve.

2025 Grants for Individual Artists Awardees

Alex Scoggins & Angel Pelligrino – Digital artists who are also siblings, the funding will go towards a specialized printer and supplies enabling Alex and Angel to elevate their digital art endeavors.

– Digital artists who are also siblings, the funding will go towards a specialized printer and supplies enabling Alex and Angel to elevate their digital art endeavors. Amanda Eskew – A potter/ceramic artist, Amanda will use the grant funding to cover her yearly membership fee to Scenic City Clay Arts.

– A potter/ceramic artist, Amanda will use the grant funding to cover her yearly membership fee to Scenic City Clay Arts. Anne LaVoie – A bone carving artist, Anne will use the funding to cover costs related to classes in lapidary arts.

– A bone carving artist, Anne will use the funding to cover costs related to classes in lapidary arts. Dominique Pruitt – A visual artist, Dominique will use the grant funding to hold art workshops that enable community members to explore art as a wellness tool.

– A visual artist, Dominique will use the grant funding to hold art workshops that enable community members to explore art as a wellness tool. Jeron Devonte – A vocal artist, Jeron will use the funding to provide high-quality classical vocal training to underserved individuals, covering expenses for professional coaching, venue rental, accompaniment, and essential materials for participants.

– A vocal artist, Jeron will use the funding to provide high-quality classical vocal training to underserved individuals, covering expenses for professional coaching, venue rental, accompaniment, and essential materials for participants. Reginald Clack – A photographer, Reginald will use the funding to purchase a camera that allows him to elevate the technical quality of his work, capturing the finest details of each subject's expression and experience.

– A photographer, Reginald will use the funding to purchase a camera that allows him to elevate the technical quality of his work, capturing the finest details of each subject's expression and experience. Robby Stockwell – As a woodworker with sight challenges, the funding will enable Robby to purchase woodworking equipment for individuals with low to no vision.

– As a woodworker with sight challenges, the funding will enable Robby to purchase woodworking equipment for individuals with low to no vision. William Johnson – A black-and-white film photographer and darkroom printer (+ musician), the funding will go towards photography supplies, materials as well as vital equipment.

For more information about the Grants for Individual Artists and additional ArtsBuild grants, visit artsbuild.com/grant-making.