ArtsBuild Celebrates America 250 With United We Create Performance Grants

As our nation prepares to commemorate its 250th anniversary, local artists and arts organizations are helping tell the stories that connect us to our shared past while inspiring our collective future – and ArtsBuild’s grants make the work possible.

Through the United We Create: America 250 grants, ArtsBuild awarded funding to ten local organizations to develop original artistic projects that explore the history, culture, and identity of Chattanooga and Hamilton County. These grants were made possible through support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Each funded project pairs artists with community organizations to create performances, exhibitions, and public programs that invite residents and visitors to reflect on the American experience through a local lens. In keeping with the spirit of accessibility and civic engagement, every project will include at least one free public performance or exhibition.

We are proud to support the following organizations and projects with $4,000 grants each:

"As we approach America 250, these projects remind us that the arts play a vital role in helping communities explore history, foster dialogue, celebrate diverse perspectives, and imagine the future we want to create together," said Arts Impact Coordinator Christina Sacco. "We look forward to sharing these inspiring works with the community in the coming months."