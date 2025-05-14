ArtsBuild Celebrates Periscope CHA Winners, Opens Applications For Next Cohort

ArtsBuild recently celebrated the culmination of its Periscope CHA program with the Pitch Night and Entrepreneur Expo, sponsored by Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union.

The pitch event is a vibrant celebration where artists showcased their entrepreneurial skills honed through a year-long intensive training designed to empower them to view their creative practice through a business-minded lens.

The Pitch Night spotlighted the talents and ideas of the participating artists. Congratulations to Andi Kur, who earned first place, Annie LaVoie, who secured second place, and Emma Witz and Elle Quesenberry, who both took third place.James McKissic, President of ArtsBuild, shared his enthusiasm. "We are thrilled to see the growth and innovation these artists have demonstrated,” he stated. “Their passion and dedication are a testament to the vibrant arts community in Chattanooga."

ArtsBuild is also excited to announce that applications for the next cohort of Periscope are now open. This transformative program is limited to 15 artists, artisans, makers, and creative entrepreneurs of all artistic disciplines in the Greater Chattanooga region.Brianna Jones, ArtsBuild Programs and Grants Coordinator, urged local artists to apply today. "We can’t wait to welcome the next group of talented artists into the Periscope program,” she said. “This is a chance for them to not only hone their craft but also to build sustainable careers doing what they love."

Periscope, originally created by the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville, has been empowering artists for over a decade. Launched in 2014, the program expanded to rural Tennessee communities in 2021 and arrived in Chattanooga in 2023. It features a 10-week intensive curriculum followed by six months of personalized mentorship, culminating in the celebrated Pitch Night and Entrepreneur Expo. Since its debut in Chattanooga, Periscope has enabled numerous artists to transform their creative passions into thriving businesses, enriching both the cultural and economic fabric of the region.

ArtsBuild extends its deepest appreciation to the sponsors and supporters who brought this program to life: Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, The Howard Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, The Tennessee Department of Economic Development, City of Chattanooga Government, The Nancy Lackey Community Education Fund, The Sankofa Fund for Civic Engagement, The Benwood Foundation, United Way of Greater Chattanooga, SimplyProps, and RISE Chattanooga.

Artists interested in joining the next Periscope cohort are encouraged to apply today. For more details and to submit an application, visit Periscope CHA 2025/26 Application

There will be an in-person informational session at Arts Build (301 East 11th Street) on Tuesday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m. All application materials are due no later than Friday, August 1, 2025. Applications received after this time may not be considered.