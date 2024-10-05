ArtsBuild Grants To Break Down Barriers For Artists With Disabilities

Artists living with disabilities from Chattanooga – Hamilton County can apply for grant funding to activate a new project.

ArtsBuild is inviting applications for its 2025 Equity Grants for Individual Artists program, with the aim of promoting a more inclusive nonprofit arts and culture sector.

Both emerging and established artists of all disciplines, from photographers to poets, sculptors to storytellers, can apply for up to $10,000 in funding.

The grant program was set up in 2021 to provide more equitable arts funding and promote arts and culture by diverse artists who are reflective of our community. Since then, 24 artists living in Hamilton County have been awarded a total of over $200,000.

Previous rounds of grants have prioritized Black and African American, Hispanic, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American and BIPOC female artists.

The latest grants are available for artists living with physical, mental, emotional, learning and development disabilities. They are available for artists’ works, equipment or professional development.

The program is made possible thanks to generous support from the Benwood Foundation, the Lyndhurst Foundation, and other donors.

James McKissic, President of ArtsBuild, said: “We are excited to announce our latest round of Equity Grants and encourage artists of all disciplines who are living with a disability to apply.”

Dr. Andrea Becksvoort, Chair of ArtsBuild’s Initiatives Committee, said: “This program was set up to ensure that ArtsBuild funding is more equitable and reflective of our city’s demographics. ArtsBuild is committed to breaking down barriers to arts and culture and improving access for people from all backgrounds.

“I hope this latest round of grants will shine a light on the diverse artists we have here in Chattanooga and amplify the voices of artists living with disabilities.”

More information is available at artsbuild.com/grant-making. The deadline for applications is October 30.