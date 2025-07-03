ArtsBuild Invites Community To Presentation Of Performing Arts Center Feasibility Study

ArtsBuild invites the Chattanooga community to join them for a presentation and conversation about the findings of the Feasibility Study: Needs Assessment, exploring the current performing arts landscape in our region and the need for a Community Performing Arts Center (PAC).

The presentation will be held at 5:00 PM on July 9 in the first-floor auditorium of the Downtown Chattanooga Library at 1001 Broad Street.

Led by Webb Mgmt, the feasibility study’s first phase engaged over 60 local artists, arts organizations, educators, civic leaders, and audience and community members, as well as multiple focus groups, to understand the opportunities and challenges facing Chattanooga’s vibrant performing arts ecosystem.

The evening will include an overview of the findings, a discussion of next steps as we move into Phase Two, and time for community dialogue and questions.

Blake Harris, the project manager overseeing the feasibility process, shared: “This study affirms what we have heard time and again from our performing arts community: that there is a critical need for more accessible, affordable space and resources to support performing arts in Chattanooga. Now, we have the data to support these claims and the opportunity to move forward in a thoughtful, strategic way.”

We encourage everyone—artists, arts supporters, and community members—to attend this important conversation about the future of performing arts in Chattanooga. Please RSVP to the event by clicking here.

Additionally, if you are a developer, business owner, or community member with a prospective downtown property you would like to be considered in Phase Two of the study as a potential site for the future Community PAC, please contact project manager Blake Harris at blake@artsbuild.com.