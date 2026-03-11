ArtsBuild Invites The Public To An Arts Advocacy Day Watch Party On Thursday

ArtsBuild invites the public to attend its watch party this Thursday, March 12, 2026, at The Redbud Venue for Tennesseans for the Arts’ Arts Advocacy Day.

The event is from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm and features the virtual Advocacy Day presentation, as well as information about local arts advocacy efforts.

On Thursday, March 12, 2026, advocates from every corner of the state will come together virtually for Arts Advocacy Day 2026. This year’s theme, Local Matters: The Art of Everyday Advocacy, will spotlight how everyday advocacy actions create real ripple effects in Tennessee communities.

From rural towns to growing cities, TN4ARTS will share stories that show why protecting the Specialty License Plate Program matters, including stories from arts organizations in Chattanooga.

Arts and culture organizations in Tennessee, according to the National Endowment for the Arts, contribute over $20 billion to the state’s economy each year and employ over 100,000 workers.

In Hamilton County, the arts sector generates over $190 million each year. Much of this work is supported by TN4ARTS funding generated by the Specialty License Plate program, and Arts Advocacy Day is one way they highlight their funding’s impact.

To attend ArtsBuild’s watch party, please RSVP at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0948AFA62EA2FEC52-62707303-arts#/.

Members of TN4ARTS are also asked to RSVP through the official website: www.tn4arts.org/arts-advocacy-day.

For more information about ArtsBuild’s advocacy efforts and to signup for their newsletter, visit artsbuild.com/advocacy.