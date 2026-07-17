ArtsBuild Launches New Online Artist Resources Hub To Support Local Creatives

ArtsBuild has launched a new Artist Resources page on their website, creating a dedicated hub to address the real-time challenges and vulnerabilities faced by local creative professionals. Developed to serve as a support system, the new directory is now live and accessible to the public at artsbuild.com/resources.

The curated resource hub is the result of a dedicated initiative led by Sanya Lambe, who served as ArtsBuild’s Opportunity Fellow during her spring internship. Recognizing that a thriving community relies on the health and stability of its creative sector, Lambe designed and conducted a survey of local artists to identify where they felt most vulnerable, including areas like financial stability, space, professional development, and healthcare.

The resulting platform directly responds to those findings, centralizing tools, funding opportunities, emergency assistance, and local networks in one easy-to-navigate location.

“The project started with a conversation about what artists need today,” said Lambe. “As an artist myself, I am familiar with the struggle to find resources that can help with things like food and housing, so I hope fellow artists find this directory helpful.”

The Artist Resources hub organizes vital tools into several key categories, making it simpler for artists of all disciplines to find the help they need from organizations such as United Way of Greater Chattanooga, City of Chattanooga, Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville, and many more. By centering the lived experiences and expressed needs of local creatives, ArtsBuild aims to foster a more resilient, equitable, and supportive environment for Chattanooga's creative workforce.

If you would like to be included or share a resource, contact Christina Sacco at christina@artsbuild.com. For more information, or to explore the newly launched resource directory, visit artsbuild.com/resources.