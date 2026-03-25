ArtsBuild Opens Artists Work Grants To Provide Public Art Experiences

ArtsBuild is proud to announce that applications are now open for the Artists Work Grant program.

This initiative provides vital project funding to individual artists and non-profit arts organizations to create public artworks that animate the diverse spaces of Hamilton County. The program is currently seeking applications through April 30, 2026.

The Artists Work Grant is designed to do more than just fund projects; it aims to infuse the local creative economy with various project-related purchases tied to the creation, installation and documentation of art projects that impact lives in Hamilton County. ArtsBuild is looking for projects that:

Enhance and animate outdoor or indoor public spaces

Provide access to a wide range of artists and artistic experiences

Elevate the role artists play in connecting people and places

Open arts experiences for community members who have historically been underserved

Create shared experiences that prompt hope, healing, and connection for the community.

Artists Work Grants will be funded up to $5,000. This impactful program is made possible through the support of Mark Making, The Robert Finley Stone Foundation, Lyndhurst Foundation, Benwood Foundation, Footprint Foundation and the generosity of individual ArtsBuild donors. Their contributions ensure that local artists have the resources necessary to create high-quality, engaging artistic works.

“Public art is so much more than decoration; it tells our stories and invites conversations,” says Melissa Astin, ArtsBuild’s Director of Grants and Community Engagement. “Thanks to our partners and donors, we are able to put resources directly into the hands of artists to make these visions a reality.”

Details for Applicants

Draft Review Deadline: April 20, 2026

Application Deadline: April 30, 2026

Informational Zoom Session Recording: youtu.be/ejQvrDVLbeY

Guidelines and application: artsbuild.submit.com

Reach out to Melissa Astin to request a draft review of your application to or to ask questions related to the grant program.

To learn more about ArtsBuild’s programs, grant opportunities, and community impact, visit artsbuild.com.